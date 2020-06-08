https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501712-sp-erases-2020-losses-as-stocks-soar

The S&P 500 on Monday erased its losses for the year, surpassing its closing level for 2019 as investors bet on a robust economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 closed up 38.5 points, or 1.2 percent, at 3,232. That was 17 points higher than its close on New Year’s Eve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 461 points, or 1.7 percent, closing at 27,572. Meanwhile, NASDAQ advanced as well, adding 110.7 points, or 1.1 percent, to approach10,000 for the first time. Last week the technology-heavy index broke its all-time high record, erasing all its pandemic losses.

The optimism in markets comes as cities and states reopen, and preliminary data point to an unexpectedly early turnaround in unemployment.

But analysts warn that the initial employment figures announced on Friday still contain bad news beyond the better-than-expected headline unemployment figure of 13.3 percent. While the jobs figure for May was positive, it also indicated that millions more people were not counted because they dropped out of the labor force, were working only part time, or were otherwise misclassified.

States such as Texas and Florida that opened their economies early have also begun to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, which could portend another wave of closures further down the line. Weeks of social unrest and mass racial justice protests have also increased the chance of new outbreaks of the virus.

