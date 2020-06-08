https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/the-new-york-times-fake-news-republican-president/2020/06/08/id/971161

A spokesperson for former President George W. Bush said Monday The New York Times “completely made up” a report that claimed he would not support President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The report attributes the claim to someone familiar with Bush’s decision-making, but Freddy Ford, a former spokesperson for the former president, told The Texas Tribune it was not true.

“This is completely made up,” Ford said. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.”

The Times also reported former Florida GOP Gov. Jeb Bush is uncertain of how he will vote in the presidential election this November.

The Bush brothers said in 2016 they were not going to vote for Trump in that year’s election.

Ford previously told the Times the former president would not involve himself in the elections and would only talk about issues such as the protests against police brutality. He said the events should lead us to “examine our tragic failures.”

In February, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a staunch critic of the president, told The Atlantic he would not support the president’s re-election.

