The online voting system that will be used by some citizens in a handful of states is vulnerable to hacking that could expose or manipulate how a ballot was cast without being known either by voters or officials counting the results, according to a study published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Michigan, state scoop reported on Monday.

Democracy Live’s OmniBallot, the voting and ballot delivery system that will be used in a few places in limited capacities, opens the door to possible manipulation or identity fraud. These concerns are particularly significant as states are under pressure to make use of online voting for the presidential election in November, when coronavirus could still remain a threat, according to engadget.

Delaware and West Virginia, for example, are set to offer OmniBallot as an option for active-duty military members, other overseas residents and those with physical disabilities. Delaware is also making it available to those who are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, according to state scoop.

The study details security problems inherent in using the system, citing, for example, that in Delaware, it sends one’s identity and vote to Democracy Live, even if the user intends only to print and mail the ballot. There is also a possibility that even blank ballots could be “misdirected or subtly manipulated,” resulting in incorrect vote counts.

The researchers recommend that extreme caution be taken if using the system. People should only mark ballots online through OmniBallot “as a last resort,” the study said, insisting that one is better off voting in a conventional method or sending in a physical ballot.

