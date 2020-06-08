https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspect-arrested-murder-david-dorn

Stephan Cannon, a 24-year-old St. Louis man, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of retired St. Louis Police Department Capt. David Dorn, CBS News reported.

Dorn, who was 77, was shot outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in St. Louis on Tuesday while trying to protect the store, owned by a friend, during a night of rioting.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Cannon and others entering the pawn shop and stealing several televisions. Dorn regularly checked on the business when the alarms went off. As Cannon exited the store, he ran into Dorn outside and shot him, police said. Dorn’s final moments were broadcast on Facebook Live and widely shared on social media.

A police statement said Cannon was the only person who was standing at that corner at the time shots were fired. He has also been charged with robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dorn, who worked for the St. Louis Police Department for 40 years before retiring in 2007, has been remembered fondly by those who knew and worked with him. After his retirement, he served as the volunteer police chief of Moline Acres, Missouri.

“[Dorn] was murdered by looters at a pawn shop,” the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis said in a statement. “He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer.”

Since the May 25 killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Department officer, protests have occurred nationwide, many of them devolving into rioting and looting. Businesses have been destroyed, and both protesters and police officers have been killed in the violence.

Four police officers were shot in St. Louis on the same day Dorn was killed.

[embedded content]

Watch now: Family, friends, SLMPD pay respects to David Dorn



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

