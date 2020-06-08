https://www.theblaze.com/news/terry-crews-tries-to-promote-racial-unity-gets-told-to-shut-yo-coon-a-up

Actor Terry Crews triggered a wave of backlash on Sunday for declaring that equality and interracial cooperation are the only solutions to the current racial turmoil in America.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth,” Crews said. “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Crews’ message of unity and interracial solidarity was met with immediate backlash from people who decried his suggestion that “black supremacy” results when gatekeepers employ litmus tests to determine who is really a part of the fight for equality.

“Black Supremacy should not, does not, will not & cannot exist.

You could easily just speak up for the benefits of co-existing w/ White people (who use their privilege for good) w/o creating some ludicrous false equivalency b/w Black self-love & systemic White oppression,” another person

replied.

You could easily just speak up for the benefits of co-existing w/ White people (who use their privilege for good) w/o creating some ludicrous false equivalency b/w Black self-love & systemic White oppression,” another person replied. “how are you this stupid,” another person said.

“Dear Terry Crews,

You showed us time & time again that you weren’t sh*t, most recently with not standing by Gabrielle Union so you could keep your job. This seals the deal,” another person

responded.

You showed us time & time again that you weren’t sh*t, most recently with not standing by Gabrielle Union so you could keep your job. This seals the deal,” another person responded. “There are really some ignorant Black people with platforms that depend on keeping White people comfortable & it shows,” another person said.

“Shut yo coon a** up,” another person said.

“Why is it that every Black man I know with a white partner feels the need to ‘both sides’ this?” another person replied.

In response to the vitriolic outrage, Crews clarified that he does not think “black supremacy” exists.

“I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all,” Crews explained.

Crews later explained that he was mainly responding to members of the black community “who decide who’s black and who’s not.”

“I have often been called out for not being ‘black enough’. How can that be?” Crews said.

“Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

