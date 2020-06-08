https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501687-top-democrats-demand-answers-on-trump-administrations-unfathomable

A group of top House Democrats is demanding answers from the Trump administration on reported conversations within the administration on whether to resume nuclear testing.

“It is unfathomable that the administration is considering something so short-sighted and dangerous, and that directly contradicts its own 2018 Nuclear Posture Review,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter Monday to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperThe sad spectacle of Trump’s enablers Barr: ‘Everyone agreed use of regular troops is a last resort’ White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports MORE.

The posture review, the lawmakers wrote, “which this administration often cites as inviolable, makes clear that ‘the United States will not resume nuclear explosive testing unless necessary to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.’ ”

The letter was signed by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithDefense bill turns into proxy battle over Floyd protests OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Former defense leaders pile on Trump criticism | Esper sends troops called to DC area home | US strikes Taliban in Afghanistan Esper, Milley won’t testify before House panel on military response to protests MORE (D-Wash.) and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyHouse Democrats set tight schedule for 2021 spending bills Julián Castro launches PAC to support progressive candidates Lawmakers call on VA to remove swastikas from headstones in veterans cemeteries MORE (D-N.Y.), along with Reps. Jim Cooper James (Jim) Hayes Shofner CooperTaylor Swift slams Trump tweet: ‘You have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?’ Trump to withdraw from Open Skies Treaty Top Democrat to introduce bill to limit Trump’s ability to fire IGs MORE (D-Tenn.), chairman of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces; Marcy Kaptur Marcia (Marcy) Carolyn KapturOvernight Energy: Murkowski, Manchin unveil major energy bill | Lawmakers grill EPA chief over push to slash agency’s budget | GOP lawmaker accuses Trump officials of ‘playing politics’ over Yucca Mountain GOP lawmaker accuses administration of ‘playing politics’ with Yucca Mountain reversal Five things to watch in Trump’s budget proposal MORE (D-Ohio), chairwoman of the Appropriations subcommittee on energy and water; and Pete Visclosky (D-Ind.), chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

The Pentagon declined to comment, with spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Carver saying that “as with all congressional correspondence, we will respond directly to the author(s) of the letter.”

A Department of Energy official said the department received the letter and “will respond to the members through the appropriate channels.”

A separate letter Monday to President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutors allege Avenatti may have violated terms of prison release Bolton plans to publish White House memoir in late June: report The sad spectacle of Trump’s enablers MORE, Esper and Brouillette from Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenLawmakers worry IRS is giving rich people a pass CBO releases analysis on extending increased unemployment benefits Overnight Health Care: Hydroxychloroquine ineffective in preventing COVID-19, study finds | WHO to resume hydroxychloroquine clinical research | WHO says no evidence coronavirus is mutating MORE (D-Ore.) and Rep. Bill Foster George (Bill) William FosterHouse members race to prepare for first-ever remote votes Let science lead: We need more leaders with science backgrounds McCarthy doubtful Republicans will participate in coronavirus select committee MORE (D-Ill.), co-signed by 80 other House and Senate Democrats, similarly warned that “taking this unnecessary and provocative step would be an abdication of America’s scientific leadership and would weaken our ability to make the world a safer place to live.”

Also Monday, Democratic Reps. Dina Titus Alice (Dina) Costandina TitusFederal employees push for COVID-19 protections in ‘dangerous’ workplaces Lawmakers highlight flights back to DC for huge coronavirus vote Bipartisan lawmakers ask NIH for information on ‘disturbing’ studies on monkeys MORE and Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordGun control group rolls out House endorsements Nevada congressman admits to affair after relationship divulged on podcast Hispanic leaders warn census could undercount minority communities amid pandemic MORE, both representing Nevada, introduced a bill that seeks to prevent a resumption in nuclear testing. The legislation is a companion bill to one introduced in the upper chamber last week by Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Energy: US Park Police say ‘tear gas’ statements were ‘mistake’ | Trump to reopen area off New England coast for fishing | Vulnerable Republicans embrace green issues Vulnerable Republicans embrace green issues in battle to save seats Senate Dems introduce bill to keep pilots and bus and train operators safe MORE (D-Mass.).

The Washington Post reported last month that the idea of conducting the United States’s first nuclear test in decades was raised at a May 15 meeting of senior officials. An official told the Post a test could be useful to gain leverage over Russia and China as the administration seeks a new trilateral nuclear agreement.

One official told the Post the idea for a test is “very much an ongoing conversation,” while another official said a decision was made to avoid resuming testing.

The only country known to have conducted a nuclear test this century is North Korea.

The Trump administration, without evidence, has also in recent months accused Russia and China of conducting very low-yield tests.

The United States has not conducted an explosive nuclear test since 1992, checking the efficacy and reliability of its weapons with subcritical tests that produce no nuclear yield, computer simulations and other scientific methods.

The United States has adhered to a moratorium even as it has not ratified a United Nations agreement to ban testing known as the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The treaty has not been ratified by enough countries to enter into force, but major world powers have followed its main tenet of ending nuclear tests.

“As the nation which tested more nuclear devices than every other nation combined, the United States benefits most from a global testing moratorium,” the House Democrats wrote in their letter. “The notion that resuming testing would somehow pressure Russia or China into arms control negotiations is baseless and uninformed. Resuming testing would open the door for widespread global testing, which would only serve to benefit our adversaries and make Americans less safe.”

The lawmakers demanded answers to questions by June 22, as well as a briefing by June 25. Questions include under what legal authority and funding testing is being considered, whether the intelligence community is analyzing what the effects of a test would be on U.S. allies and adversaries, and whether there has been any independent assessment requested by the Energy or Defense departments on the need, cost and effect of resuming nuclear testing.

The lawmakers also argued a resumption of nuclear testing would have “far-reaching human and environmental impacts.”

“One need look no further than the public health and environmental toll that previous nuclear testing—both by the U.S. and by others—has taken here at home and around the globe,” they wrote. “The U.S. taxpayers have spent billions of dollars and will continue to spend billions more in the coming decades to address these impacts.”

Updated at 5:15 p.m.

