Fr. James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin preaches about the riots sweeping the nation. Father Altman discusses Archbishop Wilton Gregory’s disgraceful chastisement of President Trump for visiting the John Paul II shrine last week. As we reported earlier President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, a Catholic, visited the shrine on the day President Trump signed his executive order on religious freedom. The selfish Archbishop Gregory stole this solemn moment from the nation to put media attention on himself.

We encourage Catholics to contact Archbishop Gregory to respectfully let him know how you feel about his outrageous and dishonest attacks on the US President and First Lady.

Fr. Altman ripped Archbishop Gregory for remaining silent when Obama covered the cross at Georgetown or when Obama said, “God bless Planned Parenthood.”

This was an amazing sermon.

Father Altman did not hold back.

The video has over 800,000 views.

