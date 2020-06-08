https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/colin-powell-endorsement-twitter/2020/06/08/id/971037

President Donald Trump continued his attack on fellow Republican Colin Powell after the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Sunday.

“Colin Powell was a pathetic interview today on Fake News CNN,” the president wrote on Twitter. “In his time, he was weak & gave away everything to everybody — so bad for the USA. Also got the ‘weapons of mass destruction’ totally wrong, and you know what that mistake cost us?”

Trump had already tweeted at least two other times on the subject a number of hours earlier when news of Powell’s endorsement of Biden first broke.

Trump wrote on Twitter that “Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden.”

An hour later the president tweeted again, saying “Somebody please tell highly overrated Colin Powell that I will have gotten almost 300 Federal Judges approved (a record), Two Great Supreme Court Justices, rebuilt our once depleted Military, Choice for Vets, Biggest Ever Tax & Regulation Cuts, Saved Healthcare & 2A, & much more!”

Powell did not vote for Trump in 2016 either.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh brushed off the reported defection of some other top Republicans, such as former president George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney, saying “President Trump has the support of a record number of Republicans across the country. He leads a united party and will win in November,” Fox News reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

