President Donald Trump wants to know if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is now saying it is OK for players to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem, after Goodell issued a statement last week saying the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality.

“Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?” the president posted on Twitter Sunday.

Goodell’s statement on Friday came a day after 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and other players released a video to demand the league condemn racism. Back in 2016, former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick came under fire when he started taking a knee rather than standing for the National Anthem.

Many of the protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis over racial injustice and police brutality have included protesters kneeling to speak out about how Floyd died after now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin held him down with a knee to his neck.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said in his video statement. “We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

