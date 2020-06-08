https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/maga-brad-parscale-democrats-rallies/2020/06/08/id/971176

President Donald Trump plans to restart MAGA campaign rallies in the next two weeks despite the coronavirus, says campaign manager Brad Parscale, reports Politico.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump,” Parscale said in a statement. “The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

Trump advisers are still determining where the rallies will take place, though Parscale is expected to present Trump with prospects within the next few days.

Nearly 2 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States, and more than 110,000 have died.

Trump last month said he would plan to hold large outdoor rallies in states like Florida or Georgia.

“Since the day I came down the escalator with our future first lady, we’ve never had an empty seat,” Trump said. “You know that. And we’d have thousands of people we sent away. And I think the demand now, from what we see, is greater than ever before. We’re going to have to go to certain states where we’re able to — look, I don’t want to have a stadium where you’re supposed to have a person and then seven empty seats, and then another person.

“So we might do some outdoor big ones.

“The demand has been incredible to get going with the rallies. I just hear the music in the background. I’m saying, we’ve had rallies like nobody has ever had, and we would love to get back to that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

