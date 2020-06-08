https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/prince-andrew-doj-uk-probe/2020/06/08/id/971021

The Department of Justice has formally requested that England turn over Prince Andrew so he can face questioning under oath in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

According to The Sun, the DOJ submitted a mutual legal assistance request to British authorities. If it is granted, Andrew would be questioned at the City of Westminster Magistrates’ Court as U.S. authorities investigate him and others tied to Epstein, who was ruled to have committed suicide in a New York City jail last summer.

Epstein is accused of running an underage sex trafficking ring while Andrew, now 60, is alleged to have had sex with at least one underage girl as part of the reported network.

The British Home Office is handling the DOJ’s request.

“It’s a huge statement of intent from the U.S. and it moves Andrew into the realms of a criminal investigation,” a source told The Sun. “It’s also frankly a diplomatic nightmare.”

The FBI has sought to interview Andrew about what he knows regarding Epstein’s alleged crimes, but so far he has been uncooperative.

Last November, Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, stepped down from public duties as a result of the allegations leveled at him.

