https://www.theblaze.com/news/us-prosecutors-want-to-interview-prince-andrew-in-jeffrey-epstein-probe

Federal prosecutors in the United States have requested to interview Britain’s Prince Andrew as a part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, NBC News reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York made the request for Prince Andrew’s testimony of the British government under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, which is similar to a subpoena.

Although Prince Andrew has previously stated publicly that he would assist with the investigation, prosecutors now say he is unwilling to cooperate.

“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers say he has offered his testimony at least three times, and that the U.S. prosecutors are giving an “entirely misleading account” in claiming he hasn’t offered cooperation.

“In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered,” Prince Andrew’s lawyers said in a statement.

“Far from our client acting above the law, as has been implied by press briefings in the U.S., he is being treated by a lower standard than might be reasonably expected for any other citizen,” the statement also said.

Andrew stepped down from public royal duties late last year after an interview about his association with Epstein with the BBC went poorly.

Andrew has been accused of having sex with a then-17-year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager and allegedly directed to have sex with Prince Andrew. Andrew said he didn’t even remember meeting her, even though they have been photographed together at his home.

Prosecutors continue to investigate people potentially associated with Epstein, who died by way of alleged suicide in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

