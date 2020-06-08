https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-trump-supporter-conservative-youtuber-joey-salads-kicked-george-floyd-unity-rally-admitting-trump-supporter/
Conservative YouTuber Joey Salads attended the Justice for George Floyd Rally on Saturday in Staton Island in support of unity.
Once Joey spoke to the crowd and admitted he was hoping for equality and unity and that he was a Trump supporter the leftist crowd turned on him.
Joey was KICKED OUT of the liberal unity rally.
This is the modern day left in America.
