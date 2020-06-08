https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-titans-harris-blitzer/2020/06/08/id/971147

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, an investment arm of Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris and Blackstone Group Inc. executive David Blitzer, is exploring a bid for the New York Mets, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The talks are at an early stage, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. A spokesman for Harris Blitzer declined to comment.

Mets fans have been holding out for a new owner after a deal to sell to billionaire Steve Cohen fell apart in February. Sterling Partners, a firm backed by the current Mets owners, said in February that it couldn’t reach agreement with the hedge fund manager. He was looking to buy as much as 80% valuing the club at $2.6 billion.

As part of the deal, the parties said that Fred Wilpon would remain the team’s principal owner for at least five years — after which Cohen would control the franchise. Jeff Wilpon, his son, would stay on as the team’s chief operating officer for the same period.

Variety reported on Harris Blitzer’s interest in the baseball team earlier Monday and said the Mets retained Steve Greenberg at Allen & Co. for the sale process. Greenberg and a spokesman for the Mets didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Harris Blitzer owns several sports franchises, including the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and e-sports franchise Dignitas, according to the firm’s website.

