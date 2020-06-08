https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-kayleigh-mcenany-trump-appalled-by-the-defund-the-police-movement

During a White House press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressly stated that the president is “appalled” by the current far-left movement to defund the police amid the riots and protests that have rocked the United States.

“What is the president’s thinking on this growing movement to either defund or dismantle the police forces across the country, and what reforms does the president think would be appropriate in the week of the George Floyd killing?” a reporter asked McEnany on Monday.

“It’s a really good question,” McEnany responded. “The president is appalled by the defund the police movement. The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police, notably Rashida Tlaib, notably Biden advisor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesperson Brian Fallon, wanting to defund our police across this country, it is extraordinary. And when you think the Left has gone far, and they couldn’t possibly go farther, because we all remember the defund ICE movement, and now they want to defund the police. This is extraordinary.”

As multiple conservative commentators have already noted, McEnany highlighted that defunding the police will leave people vulnerable to criminals.

“This is rolling back the protective layers that protects Americans in their homes and their places of business. He is appalled by it. And it’s remarkable to hear this coming from today’s Democrat party,” she said. “As for solutions, he’s talking through a couple of proposals, no announcements on that yet, but he definitely recognizes the horrid injustice done to George Floyd and is taking a look at various proposals.”

Defund The Police became wildly popular among the far-left when the group “Black Lives Matter” joined the incendiary hashtag by issuing a list of demands.

“We call for an end to the systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked and our lives to be taken,” said the organization. “We call for a national defunding of police. We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure Black people not only survive, but thrive. If you’re with us, add your name to the petition right now and help us spread the word.”

In Minneapolis over the weekend, the city where George Floyd was killed after being handcuffed by police, the city council voted to defund the police with a veto-proof majority; Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey has said he will oppose it.

“I’ll work relentlessly with Chief [Medaria] Arradondo and alongside community toward deep, structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture,” Frey said in a statement. “We’re ready to dig in and enact more community-led, public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But, I do not support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department.”

