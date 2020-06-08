https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wow-crazy-liberals-crying-online-accusing-trump-second-holocaust-campaign-offers-camo-hats-patriotic-supporters-t-build-trump-army/

The Trump Campaign sent out a fundraising letter recently “for patriots only” to contribute to the campaign and get a “camo Trump hat!”

Of course, crazy liberals think this is a dog whistle Trump is sending out to his supporters to join his “army” to fight the “liberal mob.”

And, of course, they’re comparing this to Hitler.

And the crazy left is crying online.
Maybe they’re suddenly worried the police won’t be there for them?

