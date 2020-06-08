https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wow-crazy-liberals-crying-online-accusing-trump-second-holocaust-campaign-offers-camo-hats-patriotic-supporters-t-build-trump-army/

The Trump Campaign sent out a fundraising letter recently “for patriots only” to contribute to the campaign and get a “camo Trump hat!”

Of course, crazy liberals think this is a dog whistle Trump is sending out to his supporters to join his “army” to fight the “liberal mob.”

And, of course, they’re comparing this to Hitler.

BREAKING: Trump is now recruiting his own “army” in order to fight the “liberal mob.” This is EXACTLY how Hitler and the Nazis happened!!! pic.twitter.com/K6J6GOyEUe — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 4, 2020

And the crazy left is crying online.

Maybe they’re suddenly worried the police won’t be there for them?

This is what happens when all comedy has become commentary. Children have no sense of humor Proud member of the trump army. I got my Trump 2020 pint glasses. Who needs an ammo bag ?? https://t.co/hO5qwcky7f — Bayshore Bill (@BayshoreBill) June 8, 2020

