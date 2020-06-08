https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wow-minneapolis-city-council-president-says-calling-police-burglars-comes-place-privilege-video/

After nearly two weeks of violence, mayhem, and rioting in Minneapolis, the City Council on Sunday voted on their intent to disband the police department.

The wild proposal would invest in “community-led public safety” instead of police officers.

“We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department. We are also here because, here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States, it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety isn’t working for so many of our neighbors,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said in a written statement Sunday, obtained by the Appeal. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed.”

The effort has a veto-proof majority in the council, and many of the members have been publicly outspoken about their disdain for the police department.

On Monday Council President Lisa Bender joined Alisyn Camerota on CNN to discuss the plan.

When asked about who people will call if their home is broken into, who to call, Lisa Bender said this:

Lisa Bender: “Yes, I mean, and I hear that loud and clear from several of my neighbors, and I know, and myself too, and I know that comes from a place of privilege.”

CAMEROTA: “What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?” BENDER: “Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege.” pic.twitter.com/WhubQ9yJIf — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020

These people are complete lunatics.

It’s leadership like this that give you this–

Minneapolis is looking like the aftermath of a war after the Democrat party organized peaceful protests… pic.twitter.com/pHAr9pNkUK — Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) June 6, 2020

