Seven people were shot and injured in three separate shootings in Brooklyn within a span of 10 minutes, said police.

Two men, 27 and 34, were each shot in the leg in the first incident at 10:40 pm in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The shooter fled the scene. Both men were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Five minutes later, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back in Flatbush. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Then three men, 17, 35, and 50, and a woman were gunned down at around 10:50 pm following a dispute in the area of Bristol Street in Brownsville.

The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition. The men were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings.

NYPD crime statistics show there was an uptick in murders and shootings last week over the same time period a year earlier. Overall crime for the week compared to last year was up 12.4 percent. There were 13 murders and shootings during the same time period compared to five murders at the same time last year. There were 48 shootings this year compared to 36 a year earlier.

