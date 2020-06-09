https://www.theepochtimes.com/7-shot-within-10-minutes-in-brooklyn-police_3382029.html

Seven people were shot within 10 minutes in three incidents in Brooklyn, New York, said police on Tuesday.

Two men, 27 and 34, were each shot in the leg during the first incident at 10:40 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, officials told FOX5 and other news outlets. The shooter fled the scene, and both were taken to the Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

A 35-year-old was shot about five minutes later in Flatbush, and the suspect fled the scene, according to officials. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital.

Three men between the ages of 17 and 50 were shot on Bristol Street in Brownsville. A woman was also shot, and she was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition, officials told NBC New York.

A witness to the shooting, 55-year-old Robert Green, told the New York Post that so many shots were fired that he lost count. “I could see she was breathing, but she wasn’t moving,” he said of two of the victims.

Last week, crime data showed that there was an increase in shootings and murders over the same period a year earlier, according to the report. Overall, crime for the week is up 12.4 percent, with 13 murders and shootings during the same time period as compared with five murders during the same time in 2019.

No arrests were made in the shootings. Police don’t have anyone in custody.

The violent night came after New York City reopened for Phase One of its CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus shutdown. It also came days after an outburst of arson, vandalism, and looting in the city triggered after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody.

