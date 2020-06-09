https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501920-75-year-old-man-shoved-by-buffalo-police-responds-to-trump-tweet

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man police shoved to the ground during a recent protest in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday said “Black Lives Matter” when pressed for comment after President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE promoted a baseless conspiracy theory about him on Twitter.

In a tweet citing right-wing One America News Network on Monday morning, Trump wrote, “Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.”

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,” he added. “Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

When pressed for comment by USA Today Network after Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, Gugino told the outlet via text, “No comment other than Black Lives Matter. Just out of the ICU. Should recover eventually. Thx.”

In viral footage captured in Niagara Square in Buffalo on June 4, Gugino could be seen approaching a group of officers. Several could be heard ordering him to move before he was eventually pushed to the ground. Seconds later, blood could be seen coming out of his right ear.

Two police officers involved in the incident have since been suspended without pay.

The moment came as a number of protests over police brutality and racism have erupted in the nation in recent weeks following the police killing of George Floyd and other African Americans.

Trump’s tweet about Gugino immediately prompted backlash from Democrats and Republicans.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo rides subway on first day of New York City reopening The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Thousands expected for George Floyd’s Houston visitation Watchdog: Majority of NYPD misconduct complaints involve minority youths MORE (D) said Trump’s remarks were “reprehensible” and called on him to “apologize for that tweet.”

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate GOP leaders don’t expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat This week: Democrats introduce sweeping police reform package MORE (R-S.D.) called Trump’s claim a “serious” accusation that “should only be made with facts and evidence,” which he added he had not seen.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney says he wants to be part of change between black voters and GOP Report that Bush won’t support Trump reelection ‘completely made up,’ spokesman says The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Thousands expected for George Floyd’s Houston visitation MORE (R-Utah), who has openly criticized the president, called the tweet “shocking” and said he wouldn’t “dignify it with any further comment.”

