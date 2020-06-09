https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/actress-reese-witherspoon-gets-sued-teachers/

(FOX NEWS) — Reese Witherspoon has been sued by a group of teachers for an alleged misleading dress giveaway involving her clothing company, Draper James, according to a new report.

Back in April, the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress, 44, championed teachers around the country amid the coronavirus pandemic by offering them a chance to snag a free dress. However, she was hit with backlash quickly after teachers realized that only a fraction of participants who applied to the giveaway would actually be receiving a dress.

Now, according to TMZ, three women have put together a class-action lawsuit against the A-list star and Draper James, which she founded, for benefiting off of the giveaway while most teachers came up short.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

