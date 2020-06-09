https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/ag-barr-blasts-rogue-judge-sullivan-targeting-flynn-shadow-prosecutor-video/

US Attorney General Bill Barr sat down with Fox News anchor Bret Baier to discuss the Durham probe into the origins of Spygate and the rogue judge targeting General Flynn.

Barr didn’t disclose any new information on the Durham probe, however he said the US Attorney and team are trying to get to a point where they can “hold accountable anyone who crossed the line and committed a criminal violation.”

“The wheels of justice grind slow and they do grind slow because we have due process.. But people should not draw from the fact that no action has been taken yet that that means that people are going to get away with wrongdoing,” said Barr.

Barr then blasted rogue Judge Emmet Sullivan for targeting Flynn with a shadow prosecutor.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last month after bombshell documents were released that proved Flynn was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for Flynn.

Sullivan solicited amicus briefs and appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

Barr blasted Sullivan and said it’s up to the executive branch to prosecute, calling judge Gleeson an “alternative prosecutor.”

