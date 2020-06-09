https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-domestic-terrorists-take-police-precinct-6-square-blocks-seattle-set-armed-guard-watch/

Free Capitol Hill zone in Seattle, Washington.

This is your future with no police.

Democrats want to defund the police.

But don’t worry Antifa will defend you — for a price.

Antifa domestic terrorists set up an “autonomous zone” in six square blocks in Seattle.

The antifa terrorists are advocating for “folks with firearms” to take shifts defending the barricades.

Reporter Andy Ngo broke this story on Twitter today.

Seattle @MayorJenny is allowing a dangerous situation to fester. #Antifa militants have taken over & created an “autonomous zone” in city w/their own rules. Police precinct abandoned. Antifa set up barricades to create a border. Calling for volunteers to provide armed guard. pic.twitter.com/ksQI4NI5kP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

up way early cus of fire alarm – so decided to check our Free Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/R5Rcw5VQ8Z — a simple twink (@fuchstraumer) June 9, 2020

The news out of Seattle this morning is super inspiring. The East Precinct has fallen and the Free Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has arisen in its place pic.twitter.com/Y0u7AvGa10 — Battle Bird (@calybird) June 9, 2020

Free Capitol Hill Antifa Zone–

The Mayor and Gov. Jay Inslee are allowing anarchists to establish “Capitol Hill Free Zone.” I think this is abhorrent. When the local government fails to act, by calling out their NG it is the responsibility of the federal government to step in. Thoughts? https://t.co/cFTfrdzbG7 — Spring Lambs – 0311 Mom (@GretchenlbB) June 9, 2020

