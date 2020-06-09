https://www.westernjournal.com/army-reverses-course-bases-named-confederate-leaders/
High-ranking officials at the Pentagon are now warm to a discussion about renaming U.S. military bases and installations which are named after confederate military fighters. Amid the nation’s civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of police in Minneapolis in May, demands to remove or…
The post Army Reverses Course on Bases Named After Confederate Leaders appeared first on The Western Journal.