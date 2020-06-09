http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uJFI8HA-3Rk/

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police are investigating a string of arsons, targeting Citrus Heights homes with American flags on display.

At least four homes were targeted in the Sungarden neighborhood early Saturday morning. So far, police say they don’t know the motive.

A charred pole is all that’s left of the American Flag that had been flying outside Marie Nuzzi’s home.

“If it had burned longer it would have caught the house on fire,” Nuzzi said. “Somebody’s lives, for what?”

The fire was set at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning and burnt out before reaching the house where Nuzzi and three other family members were sleeping inside.

APP: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

“It was a nylon flag, so it’s just all this black soot is just on the concrete,” Nuzzi said.

Arsonists also set the trees on fire outside another home on Nuzzi’s street where smaller American flags are on display around the front lawn. At least two other American flags were also set on fire.

READ: What’s Contributing To The Increase In Coronavirus Cases In Northern California Counties?

Michael Howard has lived here for a decade. He was busy cleaning up some of the ashes left from the fires.

“This is the first time anything’s happened,” Howard said. “Gut reaction? Is it somebody with an agenda?”

Citrus Heights police are investigating the arsons and so far don’t know the motive, or whether the fires were set intentionally as part of the George Floyd worldwide movement.

“I really don’t want to think like that, I really don’t,” Nuzzi said. “I just think it was kind of a random thing.”

For now, the fires have scared Marie Nuzzi enough she won’t put another flag up at her home.

“It’s not worth it for me to put my family through it,” Nuzzi said.

Overnight fires set at homes with American flags on display.

“There’s just no respect there,” Nuzzi said.

In Citrus Heights it’s a stars and stripes serial arson investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s help looking at surveillance cameras and ring doorbell video from Saturday at around 3 a.m. to help them try to identify the suspects.

NEW APP: Download the new and improved CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

