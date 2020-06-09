http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q5sjzkffbtI/

A growing number of athletes are making a show of their support for the Black Lives Matter cause, including Mike Tyson, Steph Curry, members of the NHL, WNBA, and NASCAR, and others.

Former pro boxer Mike Tyson, for instance, took a knee in an Instagram post as riots and protests continue to sweep America in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was seen attending a protest in Oakland, California, alongside his wife, Ayesha, and their seven-year-old daughter, Riley.

Warriors player Klay Thompson was also seen at a protest last week.

Curry posted a short video of the protesters to his Instagram account:

At least one NASCAR drive also made a public display of his support for Black Lives Matter. Bubba Wallace, the driver of the #43 McDonald’s Chevrolet, wore an “I Can’t Breath – Black Lives Matter” T-shirt at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.

Wallace also posted a video of a group of drivers supporting Black Lives Matter:

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks announced that he is launching a hockey diversity initiative with retired minor league player Akim Aliu, the latter of whom has charged the league with racism.

The new organization will include Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers forward Chris Stewart, and retired forward Joel Ward.

“We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within our game of hockey but also within society,” the group said in a statement. “Although we will be independent of the NHL, we are hopeful that we will work productively with the league to accomplish these important changes.”

We are proud to announce the formation of the Hockey Diversity Alliance 🏒 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z5g6BP2b4f — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) June 8, 2020

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

