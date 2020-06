https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/bad-boys-come-protests-kill-cops-show-32-seasons/

(FOX NEWS) — It looks like the TV series “Cops” might be off the air for good, according to Paramount Network, the channel currently behind the show.

The announcement comes shortly after the series was pulled from the air in response to the growing civil unrest spurred by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The show’s 33rd season premiere was scheduled for Monday.

