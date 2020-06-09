https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/brands-gym-owners-cut-ties-crossfit-ceo-says-not-mourn-george-floyd/

Gym owners, brands, celebrities and athletes are abandoning CrossFit after he reportedly said “I do not mourn George Floyd” during a Zoom call.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman allegedly made the statement several times during a call with gym owners on Saturday.

Glassman had also joked that it’s “FLOYD-19” in a tweet responding to a post from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which called racism a “critical public health issue.”

It’s FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

One of the gym owners on the call, Mike Young, took to Medium to whine about how Glassman’s comments hurt his feelings.

The post claimed that “when an affiliate owner from Minneapolis was given the chance to speak, the call took a turn. She asked Glassman to speak about CrossFit’s stance on the current racial tensions in the country and the Black Lives Matter movement. CrossFit had been notably silent on the topic. Greg’s opening response was, ‘I do not mourn George Floyd.’ He actually repeated that exact line several times. He also denied any notion that racism might exist in some police forces and he seemed to downplay racism at all. The discussion got increasingly contentious. Greg was self-righteous and confident. The affiliate owner from Minneapolis was well-spoken and defended herself well. Apparently, her facility was mere blocks from where Floyd was killed and her community was still reeling.”

Young continued on to write “the things Glassman was saying were among the most inappropriate statements a CEO of a multi-national, multi-million dollar company could possibly say in a time of national unrest over racial injustice.”

The post stated that he would no longer be working with CrossFit and urged others to do the same, despite admitting that “While Glassman was not outright racist (in so much as he did not use the ‘N’ word or say that Floyd deserved to die), the most gracious description I can give is that he was tone deaf, insensitive, and in denial.”

Glassman has since apologized for his statements.

“I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday,” he wrote on the company’s Twitter account. “My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”

.@CrossFitCEO: “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020

“Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn’t. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME_UW for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, and when I saw they were announcing modeling a solution to our racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry, and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd’s name in that effort was wrong,” he added.

Since the Medium post was published, multiple gyms and Reebok have cut ties with CrossFit.

