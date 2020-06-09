https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/busted-la-city-council-president-nury-martinez-introduced-motion-cut-police-funding-caught-using-private-lapd-protection-home/

LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut police funding, was caught using private, round-the-clock LAPD protection at her home that may have cost taxpayers $100,000!

“Today we introduced a motion to cut funding to the LAPD, as we reset our priorities in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter call that we all support to end racism. This is just one small step. We cannot talk about change, we have to be about change,” L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez said in a tweet last week.

Today we intrdcd a motion to cut funding to the LAPD, as we reset our priorities in the wake of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & the #BlackLivesMatter call that we all support to end racism. This is just one small step. We cannot talk about change, we have to be about change. pic.twitter.com/hR1tBAqwHP — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) June 3, 2020

While Nury Martinez was busy cutting funding to the racist police department and depriving Los Angeles citizens of protection, she was secretly enjoying private LAPD detail at her home from April to June that cost taxpayers an estimated $100,000!

The private security detail was called off the night reporter Natalie Brunell called to ask her team about it!

#LATEST LA Council Pres. Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut #LAPD’s budget by $150 million, had a private LAPD protection detail camped at her home from April to June. It was called off the night we called to ask her team about it. Full story coming to @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/1lv5ctqQEC — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 9, 2020

Reporter Natalie Brunell caught video of the private LAPD detail at Nury Martinez’s home.

While one LA Councilmember was introducing a motion to cut $150 million in #LAPD funding, that official also had round-the-clock private security provided by the department at their home. @LAPPL calls it hypocrisy, adding it may have cost taxpayers around $100k. @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/lrrRC65oj1 — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 8, 2020

Via Natalie Brunell of Spectrum News 1:

While LA City Council President Nury Martinez was filing a motion last week seeking to cut $150 million from the LAPD budget, she had an LAPD unit standing watch outside her home providing her family with a private security detail since April. The round-the-clock protection unit, often staffed by two officers, infuriated some members of the police force when Martinez introduced the motion, which reads in part: “We need a vision for our city that says ‘there is going to be justice.’ American society is founded on a racial hierarchy, one that is born out of slavery, followed by Jim Crow segregation and corporate abuse of labor. As such, police departments are asked to enforce a system of laws that are designed to reinforce and maintain economic and racial inequality.” “It’s kind of ironic. Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department,” said Det. Jamie McBride, who serves as director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the LAPD’s union.

BUSTED! LA City Council President Nury Martinez, Who Introduced Motion to Cut Police Funding, Caught Using Private LAPD Protection at Her Home

