https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-shreds-dems-for-kneeling-photo-op-in-african-garb

On Monday, prominent House and Senate Democrats took a knee à la Colin Kaepernick in an attempt to show solidarity with the radical Black Lives Matter movement as they announced police reforms in a bill dubbed the “Justice in Policing Act.”

Wearing African kente cloth scarfs, top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and former presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), took a knee together for eight minutes and 46 seconds, a nod to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who is black, died last month after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage.

Since the incident, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, investigations from the FBI and state law enforcement have been opened, and the officer at the center of the incident was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder The three other officers involved have since been charged, too.

Blexit founder Candace Owens quickly reacted to the “photo op,” hitting Democrats for stopping at “nothing” for the “black vote.”

“I have to say— I thought there was at least one or two things that the Democrats wouldn’t stoop to for the black vote, but there is a apparently nothing,” Owens mocked. “Dressing in African garb and getting on their knees for a photo op because it’s Monday, & only 4 months to November.”

I have to say— I thought there was at least one or two things that the Democrats wouldn’t stoop to for the black vote, but there is a apparently nothing. Dressing in African garb and getting on their knees for a photo op because it’s Monday, & only 4 months to November. pic.twitter.com/ZbEjor2R89 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 9, 2020

Owens has been a vocal critic of the media narrative surrounding Floyd’s death. Last week, the conservative commentator released an explosive video explaining why she does “not support George Floyd and the media depiction of him as a martyr for black America.”

The Daily Wire reported: “During her at-times impassioned video post, Owens, who is African-American, criticizes what she describes as the African-American community ‘cater[ing] to the bottom denominator of our society’ by ‘demand[ing] support and justice for the people in our community that are up to no good.’ The holding up of Floyd as a ‘martyr for black America,’ she suggests, is an example of this trend that she forcefully rejects.”

During the kneeling event, House Speaker Pelosi was sure to speak.

“The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality today,” she said.

“This moment of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action as Americans from across the country peacefully protest to demand an end to injustice,” Pelosi added. “Today, with the justice and policing at the Congress is standing with those fighting for justice and taking action.”

As noted by The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti, the unveiling of the “Justice in Policing Act” “marked the first time that House and Senate legislators have met together in months since the start of a coronavirus-related lockdown which kept Congressional legislators working from home.”

WATCH:

House and Senate Democrats kneel in silence in Emancipation Hall for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd https://t.co/RwRF3r3dVK pic.twitter.com/clQwQEBgxk — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 8, 2020

Related: WATCH: House And Senate Democrats Kneel As They Unveil ‘Justice In Policing Act’ To Rein In Cops

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

