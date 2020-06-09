https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/chicago-mayor-now-pleading-walmart-companies-not-leave-city/

After the recent riots which saw multiple large stores looted, some retailers are having second thoughts about remaining in certain cities.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been talking to these retailers and asking them not to leave the city.

Not only do these companies make it possible for residents to get the things they need, they pay tons of taxes which the city relies on.

WBBM News reports:

Mayor Lightfoot Pleads With Walmart, Other Retailers To Not Abandon Chicago Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest. Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago. “I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what’s left so it doesn’t perish, and other perishables, and they are taking their time, as I would expect.”

Who can blame these companies if they leave the cities?

The same thing is happening in Minneapolis:

A manufacturing company that has been in Minneapolis since 1987 has decided to leave the city. The company’s owner said he can’t trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the recent riots: “They don’t care about my business.” https://t.co/rMcZgudJCb — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020

Dear Minneapolis, once you drive the business (and their tax revenue) and the job (and their tax revenue) out of your city, do you expect me to pay your bills? Guess again https://t.co/NJPukyL0kT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 8, 2020

The cities hit by riots will be damaged by it for a long time.

