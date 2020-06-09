https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/christopher-columbus-statue-toppled-thrown-lake-richmond-va/

The Maoist-America cultural revolution continued apace Tuesday night with the toppling of Richmond, Virginia’s statue of New World discoverer Christopher Columbus by Black Lives Matter protesters who marched down Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Byrd Park. The statue in Byrd Park was taken down, a fire set and eventually it was dragged to a nearby lake and thrown in.

Listen to the sound of the overthrow of Western Civilization by the Woke Mob.

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Now Pleading With Walmart And Other Companies Not To Leave The City

Photos celebrating the triumph of the mob were posted online.

The statue was dedicated in 1927. Background can be read at this link.

Photo via Richmond on the James.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...