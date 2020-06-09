https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/christopher-columbus-statue-toppled-thrown-lake-richmond-va/

The Maoist-America cultural revolution continued apace Tuesday night with the toppling of Richmond, Virginia’s statue of New World discoverer Christopher Columbus by Black Lives Matter protesters who marched down Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Byrd Park. The statue in Byrd Park was taken down, a fire set and eventually it was dragged to a nearby lake and thrown in.

BREAKING: The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was taken down by protesters. This follows a call for its removal by demonstrators earlier today. The story is developing, we’ll have more details as they come. pic.twitter.com/FLsEafHr58 — VPM (@myVPM) June 10, 2020

Listen to the sound of the overthrow of Western Civilization by the Woke Mob.

Audio and photos Coleman Jennings/VPM News pic.twitter.com/Zl5Uu4hO3n — VPM (@myVPM) June 10, 2020

Photos celebrating the triumph of the mob were posted online.

If you think tearing down a statue of Christopher Columbus is bad, wait until I tell you what Christopher Columbus did. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 10, 2020

The Christopher Columbus statue in Richmond, Va was fallen and dragged a quarter mile and thrown into a lake. #rva #riots2020 pic.twitter.com/klBzJ9Wnlc — Richmond Police (@BeQueerDoCrime) June 10, 2020

Protesters in Richmond tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and threw it in the lake tonight and Google already updated the location LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/kTbiw9LL01 — James Miller (@JayArrMiller) June 10, 2020

LMAOOOOOOOO Christopher Columbus discovering water (2020) pic.twitter.com/UgtcqUS4HJ — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 10, 2020

Columbus statue toppled and thrown in lake in Richmond’s Byrd Park. pic.twitter.com/bfrVttdnKv — Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) June 10, 2020

“You will not be missed,” a woman says to submerged Columbus. pic.twitter.com/gBxzqkKrkd — Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) June 10, 2020

The statue was dedicated in 1927. Background can be read at this link.

Photo via Richmond on the James.

