https://www.westernjournal.com/country-singer-kane-brown-praises-god-repeatedly-new-song-timing-not-perfect/

Kane Brown has experienced a side of country music that not all artists see. His talent and unusual perspective have allowed him to address some issues that he has encountered.

During an interview with Taste of Country in November 2018, he spoke about what it’s like to be a black country artist.

“People always say, ‘There are plenty of black country artists out there! There is Charley Pride! Darius Rucker!’ That’s all they can name,” he said. “They don’t understand what we go through, and a lot of people who are fans of traditional country music, as they call it, look at us and aren’t going to say, ‘Y’all like country music.’”

“Everyone should have equal opportunities and equal rights,” he said, “but you can’t even have an opinion without somebody going off on you. … That’s what’s wrong with this world today.”

TRENDING: Candace Owens Exposes George Floyd’s Criminal Past, Says She Does Not Support Him as a Martyr

The world is in an even more chaotic state now than it was then, and Brown hasn’t stopped speaking about the ways we can make it a better place.

“We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE,” he tweeted June 1. “We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides.

“We have to become 1 to be at peace.”

Brown also shared a message from his music account addressing his perspective on recent racial injustices.

“ATTENTION: FIRST OF ALL IM MIXED,” his message began. “IM BLACK TO THE WHITE GUY, AND IM WHITE TO THE BLACK GUY UNTIL A RACIAL THING COMES INTO PLAY AND THEN IM SUPPOSED TO PLAY THE BLACK SIDE.”

“IF EVERYONE WAS SEEN AS PEOPLE, IF EVERYONE WAS TREATED THE SAME, IF EVERYONE WAS CHARGED THE SAME SENTENCE … LIKE I SAID BEFORE WE ALL NEED TO BECOME ONE RACE (AMERICANS) STOP DIVIDING OR IT WILL NEVER BE SOLVED.”

Another way Brown is encouraging unity in a time of division is through his craft. He just released a song that was the result of his work with Ryan Hurd, Shy Carter and Jordan Schmidt.

“Releasing this song tonight at 11pm central 12am eastern!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “I’ve held onto it for a year but feel like it’s needed during this time ❤️ all proceeds are going to the boys and girls club! I love you guys.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Launch New Faith-Filled Series: ‘God & Country’

The words to “Worldwide Beautiful” are challenging and illustrate just how similar we all are.

White churches, black churches

Different people, same hearses

It’s kinda hard to fight with each other

Layin’ down in the ground six under.

At every show I see my people

They ain’t the same but they’re all equal

One love, one God, one family.

You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white

Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable

We ain’t that different from each other from one to another, I

Look around and see worldwide beautiful.

There’s a lot of thanking God that goes on in the song, and Brown repeatedly points out how we’re all in this life together and could benefit by treating one another like human beings — which is truly something we could stand to be reminded of in these times.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.