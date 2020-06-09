https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dating-games-playing-hard-get-really-works-study-confirms/

(STUDY FINDS) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Pat Benatar sings in her 1983 classic, love is a battlefield. Now, any good general will tell you every battle requires a sound strategy. Similarly, many people employ their own strategies and approaches when it comes to attracting and chatting up that special someone. One of the most frequently used dating tactics is “playing hard to get,” or purposely acting cold and even mean toward the person we’re interested in. But, does playing hard to get really work?

On the surface it makes no sense at all, but that’s human nature in a nutshell. While many of us probably have our own personal successes and failures with the hard-to-get approach, modern science is finally ready to weigh in on the debate. A new study from the University of Rochester concludes that yes, playing hard to get does in fact increase a potential mate’s perceived desirability.

Perhaps it’s the thrill of uncertainty that comes along with pursuing someone we’re not sure is interested in us.

