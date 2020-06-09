https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/de-blasio-rename-prominent-street-new-york-borough-black-lives-matter/

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that he will be renaming a street in each of the city’s boroughs to “Black Lives Matter.”

This comes after Mayor Muriel Bowser honored the people terrorizing small businesses and local communities by renaming a street by the White House to the same thing.

Just like the eyesore in DC, de Blasio said that the words will also be painted in the streets.

Satellite photo of 16th street in DC showing Black Lives Matter painted in yellow. #BLM#maddow pic.twitter.com/BeyXCqU5yY — JeepVotes&StaysTFHome (@McSnewsie) June 6, 2020

“A proposal put on the table was to name streets in each borough and to paint the words on the streets of this city. In each borough, at a crucial location,” de Blasio said. “What will be clear in the street name and on the streets of our city is that message that now our city must fully, fully, deeply feel – and this nation must as well – that Black Lives Matter.”

The Hill reports that one of the locations will be near City Hall in Manhattan, and the other locations will be decided by activists and city leaders.

