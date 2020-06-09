https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-defund-police-movement-spurned-sides-aisle/

President Donald Trump and his allies are describing calls to “defund the police” as a dangerous example of Democratic overreach. And some Democrats themselves, including presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, are distancing themselves from the “defund” push, which some supporters say is a merely symbolic gesture rather than an actual plan to eliminate law enforcement…

The post Defund Police Movement Spurned on Both Sides of the Aisle appeared first on The Western Journal.

