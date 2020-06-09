http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Kaanxs4cOl4/

President Donald Trump’s approval numbers slipped Tuesday in a Rasmussen Poll, a survey that traditionally gives him his highest ratings.

Only 44 percent now approve of President Trump’s job performance and 55 percent disapprove, according to the numbers released by Rasmussen.

That marks a five-point drop in approval in a month after the president reached a 49 percent rating in early May amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Trump previously reached a high of 52 percent approval in February.

In 2017, Trump described Rasmussen as “one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election.”

Trump’s slip in the Rasmussen poll matches a new Hill-HarrisX poll showing former Vice President Joe Biden now leading Trump by 10 percentage points in a 2020 general election matchup.

Biden’s support has jumped five points to 47 percent in May while Trump’s support has fallen four points.

Rasmussen and Hill-HarrisX polls typically give Trump his most favorable numbers, while polls conducted by Fox News and CNN typically produce polls showing the president losing by a wider margin.

The president hired Republican polling firm McLaughlin & Associates to release a report on the latest CNN poll that showed Biden leading Trump by 14 points.

The McLaughlin & Associates memo argued CNN continued to under-sample Republicans in the polling data, leading to skewed results.

…Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd! pic.twitter.com/4IhuLUZjsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

