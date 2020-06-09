https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dow-snaps-6-day-win-streak-tech-stocks-lift-nasdaq-record-10000/

(CNBC) — The Nasdaq Composite rallied to a record high on Tuesday, briefly breaking above 10,000 for the first time, as traders loaded up on major technology names while taking profits from stocks that benefit from the economy reopening.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.29% to finish the day at a record close of 9,953.75, below its all-time intraday high north of 10,000 it hit earlier in the day. Amazon and Apple gained 3% and 3.1%, respectively, with each notching all-time highs during the session. Facebook traded 3.1% higher and Netflix rose 3.47%. Google-parent Alphabet advanced 0.28%.

Meanwhile, the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 300.14 points, or 1.09%, and snapped its six-session winning streak to close at 27,272.30. The S&P 500 dropped 0.78% to 3,207.18.

