(GEEKWIRE) — Maven, the Seattle-based media company that publishes Sports Illustrated, among other magazines, is hearing from employees upset about a pro-police website that is part of the company’s portfolio.

The Daily Beast reported on Friday that Maven staffers want the plug pulled on the site called Defense Maven, which is also known as Blue Lives Matter. The site covers police-related news and is run entirely by active, former, and retired law enforcement officers and their families, according to its about page.

In the midst of nationwide protests calling for police reform in the wake of the killing of a black man by a white officer in Minneapolis, Maven employees are reportedly upset about some of the content and comments on the Blue Lives Matter site.

