https://www.dailywire.com/news/equality-is-the-truth-terry-crews-warns-against-black-supremacy-gets-slammed-with-backlash

On Sunday, former professional football player-turned-successful actor Terry Crews warned against “black supremacy,” emphasizing the need for black and white people to work together and that “equality is the truth.”

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy,” he wrote via Twitter. “Equality is the truth.”

“Like it or not,” he added, “we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Crews’ comments come at the height of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, an activist group that calls for the disruption of the nuclear family and the defunding of police nationally. The group is years old but recently picked up steam following the death of George Floyd, who died last month after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage. The officer at the center of the arrest has since been charged with second-degree murder.

The comments quickly went viral, garnering over 140,000 likes, 22,000 retweets, and 21,000 comments by Tuesday morning.

Crews’ “Everybody Hates Chris” co-star Tyler James Williams responded to the post, accusing Crews of hurting the BLM cause and black people.

“Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have love for you and always will,” Williams wrote. “No one is calling [for] black supremacy [and] the narrative that we are hurts our cause [and] our people. We’re just vigorously vetting our ‘allies’ because time [and] time again they have failed us in the past.”

“I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness,” Crews responded. “That’s all.”

I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Activist and author Kevin Powell bashed Crews for the tweet, and condescendingly told him to “please read books.”

“This makes absolutely no sense, makes every Black self-hating assumption that Black folks would actually try to do harm to White people in major ways, when there is no proof in history of any such behavior even remotely close to White supremacist behavior,” posted Powell. “Please read books, sir.”

This makes absolutely no sense, makes very Black self-hating assumption that Black folks would actually try to do harm to White people in major ways, when there is no proof in history of any such behavior even remotely close to White supremacist behavior. Please read books, sir. — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) June 8, 2020

“That’s not what I’m saying Kevin. At all,” Crews retorted, later noting online that he’s come to understand anything he says will get “twisted.”

That’s not what I’m saying Kevin. At all. https://t.co/RTaz9YInZ3 — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

“Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power [and] gaslight our coworkers,” said “American Gods” actor Orlando Jones. “We got 99 problems and your math isn’t the only 1. #StrongerTogether.”

Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn’t the only 1. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/cprFHDQMVJ — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) June 8, 2020

Crews is not as publicly political as most Hollywood celebrities, who nearly all lean far-left. In 2016, for example, Crews posted a message clarifying that he does not affiliate with any political party, maintaining that our issues can’t be solved by government.

“I am NOT Anti-Trump, Pro-Hillary, Anti-Bernie, Pro-Trump, Anti-Hillary, Pro-Bernie, or AntiPro-any write in candidate, regardless of what you read on the Internet,” he posted at the time. “I firmly believe NO government can solve my problems, and I choose no political affiliation because I like THINKING FOR MYSELF.”

“I am PRO-CAMACHO,” he joked. “Love, Terry Crews.”

I am NOT Anti-Trump, Pro-Hillary, Anti-Bernie, Pro-Trump, Anti-Hillary, Pro-Bernie, or AntiPro-any write in candidate,… Posted by Terry Crews on Sunday, June 5, 2016

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

