Black Lives Matter describes itself on its “BlackLivesMatter.com” website as a global organization:

The Wikipedia website describes Black Lives Matter as:

So we know for sure that BLM is a “global” / “international” network because they admit this.

When you click on the “Donate” button on blacklivesmatter.com you are sent to an “ActBlue” donations page:

You can even read that the donations are being made to ActBlue in the fine print.

ActBlue claims to be tax exempt organization and all donations to it are tax-deductable. The terms and conditions also link to ActBlue and mention “Campaign Finance Laws”:

https://secure.actblue.com/content/fineprint

When you research the expenditures of ActBlue, all of their contributions are directly going to top DNC campaigns:

https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/expenditures.php?cmte=C00401224&cycle=2020

Act Blue is not a charity.

It appears more accurately to be an illegal funding arm of the DNC.

(Do all the individuals around the world know that when they donate to Black Lives Matter, they are really donating to the Democrat Party?)

It is against the law to funnel international money into US elections.

It is a violation of campaign contribution laws and is not legal.

This is just another corrupt wing of the Democrat Party.

(Hat tip SaveMyspeech at theDonald.win)