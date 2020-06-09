https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-roger-stone-reaches-gp-outraged-cnn-given-award-white-house-correspondents-association-criminal-activity/

Roger Stone and America are totally outraged over a horribly corrupt media organization awarding CNN for leaked coverage of the Roger Stone arrest.

The Blaze reported today:

CNN is celebrating an award it received over the controversial 2019 filming of the FBI raid and arrest of Roger Stone, one of President Donald Trump’s longtime friends and campaign associates. The award for journalism was given to CNN by the White House Correspondents’ Association on Tuesday. “CNN’s reporting on the Roger Stone arrest began a month earlier, with a clue about a court scheduling anomaly. Then came unusual grand jury activity. Then an odd, packed suitcase wheeled by one of the prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Stone,” the WHCA judges said of the report. “It culminated early in the morning of Jan. 25, 2019, when a CNN producer and a photojournalist, staked outside of Stone’s home in Ft. Lauderdale, captured the 5 a.m., no-knock raid by the FBI of the former confidant of President Donald Trump,” the judges added.

In January of 2019, the corrupt Mueller gang arrested Roger Stone early in the morning in his pajamas. The entire scene was filmed by CNN. It was clear that someone illegally leaked the planned arrest to CNN. The entire event was as corrupt as it gets, from phony charges, to corrupt media, to a massive FBI force present to perform an arrest of a 60- some-year-old man for non-violent made up crimes.

Of course, CNN did not play the video of Roger Stone’s wife being dragged outside in her nightgown. That would have made them look sympathetic to fellow Americans. They lost that tape.

And then it got worse, as Stone was indicted in a DC court where his case was appointed to the most corrupt judge in the US, Judge Amy Berman Jackson. His jury was tainted with anti-Trump individuals, the prosecutors were all corrupt and Stone was not allowed to present his full defense – that Russia did not send emails to WikiLeaks before the 2016 election – the entire point his arrest was built on.

[embedded content]

Roger Stone shared exclusively with the Gateway Pundit some comments regarding today’s announcement from the White House Correspondents’ Association. Stone begins with an observation that CNN was involved in criminal activity when they filmed his arrest:

Stone is right. This was no hunch as purveyed by the corrupt White House press group. The people who are aligned with this group are America and President Trump hating journalists with an agenda. Today’s agenda was to protect CNN by giving them cover with their bogus award. Stone claims CNN and the FBI were in on it together. This is much more plausible than CNN going to Florida on a hunch:

Stone was never a flight risk. The FBI has never investigated who set up this raid. The costs to the American tax payer for this raid alone were outrageous. No good cops had the guts to say that the entire event was over the top and outrageous. There were no whistleblowers.

Roger Stone is right. CNN sucks. The entire event was corrupt from the start (Mueller gang looking into non-existent Russia collusion) to the finish (corrupt judge, jury, prosecutors and sentence).

Our country and Roger Stone need divine intervention now!

Please donate to Roger Stone to help him pay his legal fees at – Roger Stone Legal Defense Fund

