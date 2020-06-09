https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-justice-department-fisa-wiretap-procedures-carter-page/2020/06/09/id/971280

The FBI is looking for a firm to conduct an audit of the agency’s procedures for making foreign intelligence surveillance requests, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The agency is looking for help as it deals with errors that came up in its request of a wiretap of Carter Page, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump.

The bureau is looking for an outside firm that can propose “best practice modifications” and provide guidelines on how to implement a new Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Internal Audit Program, according to a request for information put out by the FBI.

“A robust FISA audit program will enable the FBI to monitor and improve, as necessary, its core FISA policies and procedures,” the posting states, which asked firms to submit proposals by June 19.

In December, the Justice Department’s inspector general found 17 errors or omissions in the application to conduct surveillance on Page, the newspaper reports. Errors included the FBI withholding exculpatory material about him from the court and omitting information about his relationship with another government agency.

Since the report was issued, the FBI has been working to develop new guidelines for how the agency goes about monitoring Americans suspected of having ties to foreign intelligence or terrorism.

Page was investigated in 2016 as part of the alleged Russian election interference probe. Page had traveled to Russia during the campaign.

Reports issued from the Justice Department, after the wiretapping took place, indicate that there may not have been enough probable cause to continue listening in on Page, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In addition to issues with the requests to wiretap Page, the inspector general issued another report in March highlighting issues in more than two dozen other applications to monitor Americans suspected of having terrorism or foreign intelligence ties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

