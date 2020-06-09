https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501777-george-conway-group-contrasts-trump-eisenhower-in-battleground-states

An anti-Trump conservative super PAC has launched an ad in battleground states highlighting former President Eisenhower’s leadership during the WWII D-Day invasion and contrasting that with President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protests that have erupted since the police killing of George Floyd.

The 60-second ad from The Lincoln Project, which was co-founded by George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group hits Trump for response to protests in new ad George Conway group targets Trump over ‘blatant racism’ in new ad Former Romney strategist joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project MORE, an attorney and frequent critic of the president’s who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwaySunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week Trump taps Lewandowski, Bossie for Commission on Presidential Scholars George Conway group hits Trump for response to protests in new ad MORE, will run in 2020 battleground states Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

It begins with a narrator explaining that Eisenhower had prepared words ahead of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, in case the mission failed.

“Great leaders prepare for every eventuality. They hope for the best, but they prepare for the worst,” the narrator of the ad said.

“Today, America faces new crises with new leaders,” the narrator continues, with the ad flashing to video footage of police and protesters as well as health care workers.

“Isn’t it time America returned to a different kind of leadership?” the narrator asks.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

The ad is the latest the group has run hitting Trump over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his response to the nationwide protests following Floyd’s death.

Last month Trump slammed The Lincoln Project members as a “group of RINO [Republicans IN Name Only] Republicans who failed badly,” following the launch of the group’s ad hitting Trump over his coronavirus response.

After Trump’s Twitter attack, the group announced it raised $1 million in a day, marking what was the group’s biggest single-day fundraising haul.

