South Dakota’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem never followed CDC advice to lock down her state, and now with low numbers of COVID-19 infections, she is urging people who are now working from home to do that from North Dakota.

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax TV‘s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Noem noted that she gave the residents of her state freedom and trusted them to do the right thing, and despite criticism was proved right by the numbers.

South Dakota has slightly under 900,000 residents, and has so far seen only 5,523 total COVID-19 cases, with 68 deaths, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. There are fewer than 1,000 current active cases, she said.

“Overwhelmingly it worked,” she told host Greg Kelly.

In a video message, Noem urged permanent at-home workers looking to flee places like New York to come to her state.

“If you value our way of life, where people love freedom, smaller communities and lots of wide open spaces, I want you to think about doing your work from a new home in South Dakota,” she says in the message.

Many people are looking at what is happening in other states, and they should consider South Dakota, she said, “where they can still value a lot of the liberties that they’ve cherished their entire lives.”

