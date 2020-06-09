http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/P12EE1Kd-eM/

During a national media appearance on Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer falsely claimed she wore a mask “the whole time” during a recent protest.

Whitmer, who has repeatedly chided those protesting against her for allegedly not following her social distancing orders, told MSNBC, “I wore a mask the whole time, I did not greet people the way I usually do with hugs or handshakes or high-fives.”

But WDIV showed Whitmer speaking to the crowd in Detroit, sans mask:

Whitmer previously speculated that residents protesting her lockdown orders could spread coronavirus around the state.

“We know that this demonstration is going to come at a cost to people’s health,” Whitmer told reporters in April.

“We know that when people gather that way without masks, they were within close proximity, they were touching one another, that that’s how COVID-19 spreads,” she said.

She went on to blame lockdown protesters for further restrictions she may impose in the future.

“So the sad irony here is that the protest is that they don’t like being in this stay home order,” she said, “and they may have just created the need to lengthen it.”

She said she wouldn’t predict that “a certain percentage” of protesters would fall ill, “but I know that, just by congregating, they’ve made that a real possibility, that they’ve endangered other people’s lives.”

