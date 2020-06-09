https://www.theblaze.com/news/jewish-children-park-coronavirus

Cellphone video was caught of the moment New York City police apparently booted a bunch of Hasidic Jewish children and their parents from a park in the Willamsburg section of Brooklyn.

What are the details?

The incident happened Monday afternoon at a park near the intersection of Lee and Division Avenues, the Yeshiva World reported. The neighborhood is

heavily populated by Hasidic Jews.

TheBlaze on Tuesday didn’t immediately hear back from the NYPD regarding why the children and parents apparently were ordered to leave the park.

The outlet said police booted out Hasidic children from Lynch Park in Williamsburg in a similar incident last Monday.

Hypocrisy much?



Meanwhile, tens of thousands of George Floyd protesters have been on the march in New York City — and across America — for over a week, which isn’t the greatest way to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Here’s what it looked like in Williamsburg the day before the alleged removal of Hasidic children and parents from the Williamsburg park:

Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Not that it matters much, apparently, to far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has made very public points of singling out gatherings of Hasidic Jews in the city when they broke social distancing rules — and ignoring social distancing rules when it comes to the protests.

“When you see a nation, an entire nation simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seeded in 400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services,” the mayor

said last week.

Indeed, here’s what de Blasio said about a large Jewish funeral in Williamsburg in late April amid the coronavirus:

De Blasio later apologized — kind of — invoking ye olde “if” qualifier: “If in my passion and in my emotion, I said something that in any way was hurtful, I’m sorry about that. That was not my intention. But I also want to be clear: I have no regrets about calling out this danger and saying we’re going to deal with it very, very aggressively.”

Just not when the danger involves protests, it seems.

