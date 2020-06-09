https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hate-hoax-black-man-will-plead-guilty-charges-posting-racist-anti-black-graffiti-salisbury-campus/

54-year-old Jerome Kevin Jackson will plead guilty to posting racist graffiti at Salisbury University campus in Maryland.

Jackson visited the campus several times to posting racial graffiti in hallways and bathroom stalls.

Jerome Jackson is black.

WMDT reported:

A 54-year-old man says he will plead guilty to charges relating to racial graffiti found on Salisbury University’s campus.

Jerome Kevin Jackson, of Princess Anne, plans to plead guilty to maliciously defacing school property “while exhibiting racial animosity,” according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The crime is labeled as a hate crime.

The charges allege that Jackson is responsible for the racial graffiti found on the campus on October 8, 2019, October 10, 2019, October 22, 2019, November 4, 2019, and February 19, 2020. In some incidents, racial slurs were written on hallway walls and bathroom stalls.

Jackson signed a plea agreement on May 29, but the agreement is not final until he does so in court on June 12. The state is recommending a sentence of 18 months behind bars. Once the agreement is final, Jackson will also pay restitution to the university for the damage.