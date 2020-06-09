https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/homicides-rocket-250-los-angeles-just-one-week/

(FOXLA) — LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that homicides in the city increased 250% over the previous week, and the number of people who were shot increased by 56% during the same period.

The increased numbers were recorded during the week of May 31-June 6, but officials also reported continued violence this week.

“The past 24 hours has seen four shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide,” an LAPD statement said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

