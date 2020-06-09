https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/think-100-full-sh-mayor-lori-lightfoot-berates-chicago-alderman-expletive-filled-rant-calls-failed-riot-response/

Far left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th) were caught in an angry and foul-mouthed argument over the city’s handling of the widespread violence during last week’s riots and looting.

During a conference call with all 50 Chicago Alderman Alderman Lopez accused the far left mayor of allowing looters to ransack his community.

The expletive-filled exchange was handed over to CBS Chicago.

A source provided CBS 2 with audio from a conference call the mayor held with aldermen that day, in which Lopez said the mayor’s office needed to come up with a better plan to protect the neighborhoods in the coming days. “When downtown is in lockdown, our neighborhoods are next, and our failure to fully get ready for what’s going on in the neighborhoods, we’re seeing this destruction, and we’re thinking that it’s going to somehow end tonight. We have seen where, in other cities, this has gone on for days; and we need to come up with a better plan for days, at least for the next five days, to try and stabilize our communities,” Lopez said.

Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker still have much of Chicago in lockdown despite the violent riots and far left protests from last week.

